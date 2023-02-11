Glenn Marvin Howard Lifelong Klamath Falls resident Glenn Howard, 77, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on January 24, 2023. Born and raised in Klamath Falls, Glenn spent his early years ranching on his family's ranch in Keno. He graduated from Henley High School and fostered his love of the woods in various roles as a wildland firefighter, employee of the National Forest Service, and as a private contractor/heavy equipment operator, working in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. Glenn finished his decades-long career with Green Diamond Timber Company. If you've spent any time in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, you've probably been somewhere Glenn touched in some way in his professional life. Glenn loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of 37 years, Christine; daughters Jessica McAuliffe (Marlan) and Rachel Howard; his brother Vern Howard (Barbara) of Boise, Idaho; his nephews Brian, Blake, and Kevin Howard and their families, and numerous beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Waive; children Terri and Mody, and grandson Colton. Private services will be held at a later time. Glenn's family would like to thank Klamath Hospice and Glenn's caregiver Patty for their kind and compassionate care. If you would like to honor Glenn, please put on a Creedence Clearwater Revival or Johnny Cash song and dance a step or two wherever you are; enjoy some time in the beautiful National Forests surrounding the Klamath Basin, or tip your hat for a moment to the farmers and ranchers of the Basin for all the hard work they have done for generations.