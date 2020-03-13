Leland LeRoy Houck Leland L. Houck passed away March 7, 2020 after a lengthy battle of Parkinsons disease at the age of 78, at the H Bar C Ranch, an adult care facility in Eagle Point, OR. Leland was born Nov. 6, 1941 in Ontario, OR. to Thelma and Leroy Houck of Midland, OR. He attended Henley Elementary and graduated Henley High, class of 1959. He went on to OTI and graduated with an Accounting Degree, class of 1961. He then opened his own business, Leland L. Houck Tax Accounting Office and was an enrolled agent for 50 years. From beginning to end he cherished the "ranch life", raising alfalfa and cattle. He adored all his dogs over the years and had a special place for his cat Merplsey. The excitement and adventure of traveling all over the world was shared with his beloved wife Jan. Together they relaxed on the beaches of Waikiki, HI, their favorite place. Together they toured farms and ranches of hills in Ireland. While in China, they rode Rickshaws everywhere and Leland and Jan just laughed and vowed to return again because of all the fun they had there. He had a great appreciation for Amish craftsmanship and enjoyed the time the two spent there. Leland is survived by his wife of 31 years, Janice K. Houck of Central Point, OR. His stepson and daughter in law Rod and Karen Cavanaugh, his granddaughter Ashley and her husband Troy Christiansen, grandson Andrew Cavanaugh, great granddaughter and apple of his eye, Isabella "Bella" Cavanaugh, all of Willits, CA., numerous close friends and family and last but not least, his Bella Dog of Central Point, OR. Graveside services will be held at Mt. Laki Cemetery on March 14, 2020 at 12 p.m. Reception to follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Humane Society.
