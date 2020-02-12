Louisa Lillian Horton Louisa Lillian Horton, age 91, passed into her heavenly rest January 23, 2020. Louisa was born in Beaverton, Ore., March 25, 1928 to Joe and Martha Kelle,r where they were employed as dairy farmers. In the 1930's, the Kellers moved to Klamath Falls where they started their dairy business, Pleasant View Dairy. Louisa grew up on this farm with her brother Joe, Jr., and sisters Martha (Keller) Stevens and Jean (Keller) Hammond. All attended and graduated from Henley High School. Louisa married Robert Horton in 1950 and became a ranching homemaker at the Horton Ranch in Dairy, Ore. She was active in the day-to-day ranching activities and was active in the Klamath County Cowbells. Louisa was very socially-active and made many friends over the years in Klamath County and in the Prineville area, where she lived for a number of years before returning to Klamath Falls. Robert and Louisa raised two sons on the ranch, Daniel of Eagle Point and Michael of Langell Valley. She is also survived by grandsons Jesse (Jerina) Horton, Clinton (Didi), four Horton great-grandchildren, numerous Keller and Hammond nieces and nephews, and special friend Taylor High. Louisa was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Martha, brother Joe, and sisters Martha and Jean. A special thank you to her personal caregivers Pamela Wynn and Dru Sutter, and High Desert Hospice for the compassionate care she was given by all. A Celebration of Life will be held March 21, 2020; 1 p.m. at the Poe Valley Hall, South Poe Valley Road in Poe Valley East of Klamath Falls.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Oregon man, cleared of charge he slashed friend’s throat, sues Klamath sheriff’s office
- Reckless driving leads to chase and arrest in Keno
- Klamath Falls woman convicted of manslaughter in flagger's death, sentenced to 8 years in prison
- City schools to recognize A+ staff and programs
- Shave and a haircut
- Law Enforcement Saturday
- Klamath Yacht Club selects new Board
- Schroeder's career night powers Chiloquin past Hosanna Christian
- Lessons from Otto: ‘We realized how much we needed him’
- Klamath County hires new Counsel
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.