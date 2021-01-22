Orville Earl Hodges Jr. 88, passed away Thursday Dec. 24, 2020 at his residence in Klamath Falls, Ore. with family by his side. There will be a celebration of life service, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Refuge Church (Faith Tabernacle), located at 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, Ore. On Sunday Jan. 24, 2021 there will be a Candlelight Memorial Walk at Veterans Park at 5:30 p.m. This Walk will travel up Klamath Ave and around to Main St. and back to the Veterans Park.
Orville was born April 26, 1932 to Orville and Esther (Mercer) Hodges in Morrowville, Kan. In the early 1960's Orville worked for Georgia-Pacific Corp. and then went to work as a milker, handling cattle. In 1963 he moved to Lakeview, Ore. where he worked for a cattle ranch. He then moved to Klamath Falls where he worked for the Alta Canada Ranch before starting a career at Geld Wen. Orville had many hobbies some of which included Fly Tying, bird watching and photography. Orville was very friendly to everyone. He could be found at the Senior Citizens Center. He would always attend any event that involved food such as Chili Cook-offs and Crab feeds.
He loved traveling across the United States making friends along the way. He always had his camera with him.
Orville is survived by his two children, Alice Marie Hunt (Fred) and Betty "Beth" Borba (John) and step son Lee (Ruthie) Wiggins and 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three great -great -grandchildren. Orville was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret, two step-sons and by all of his eight siblings.
To view Orville's full obituary and life story, please visit www.ohairwards.com