Lymond Hinds Lymond Hinds, 81, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on August 19. Lymond was born in Missouri on August 11, 1939 to Sherman and Lillie Hinds. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Paulette and a great niece, Lindsey Trelease. Lymond grew up in Tulelake and will be remembered by many as one who took his daily walks around the town, often stopping at several homes of those who were kind enough to feed him a sandwich and a Pepsi. He could chat with them forever. Although impaired in several ways, he had an excellent memory of Tulelake history. Today he is free of pain and in a new body in heaven. Most definitely, chatting to all those who passed before him. Lymond is survived by his brothers Raymond and Bob, nephews Russ and Kenny, nieces Deedee, Debbie, Tracy and Robyn, and numerous great nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held Sept 12, at 11 a.m. at the Refuge Church in Malin. Following the services, a potluck will be held at Malin Park.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Positive COVID test closes Crater Lake Travel Center
- Utah man killed in Lake County crash
- City schools plan to bring K-3 students into classrooms
- It's algae season on the Klamath River — again
- Tofell, Becky
- Column: Midge facts and a festival
- Law enforcement Monday
- Local bakery put tip jar proceeds into 4-H auction
- State reaches lowest testing positivity rate in 2 months
- Law Enforcement Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.