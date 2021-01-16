Gloria was born on Dec. 20, 1935 in Klamath Falls, Ore. to LeRoy and Amanda Roberts, and passed on Dec. 7, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, Wash. By her side was her loving husband of 62 years, Thomas Highland. Gloria and Tom were married on May 23, 1957 at Mt. Laki Community Church. She is survived by her brother Dennis Roberts, his wife Sue; her children, Brenda Highland Finkle, Denene Highland Holbrook and husband Steve, Grant Highland and wife Shannon; included are also her grandchildren Kiersten Finkle, Brandon Holbrook and wife Audrey, Brent Holbrook, and Caleigh and Conner Highland.
She graduated from Henley High School in Klamath County. Her marriage to Tom took them across the U.S. and abroad during his tenure in the Air Force. She was a devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, whose focus on her family was loving, and all-encompassing. Following Tom's retirement, they settled in Portland, Ore. where Gloria devoted 35 successful years at U.S. Bank and Key Private Banking creating memorable relationships with co-workers and clients. Gloria loved people and was happiest when she was with her family or helping others.
Contributions may be made to CHI Franciscan Foundation, St. Clare Hospital, at PO Box 1502, Tacoma, Washington 98401.