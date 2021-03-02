Wanda Lois Hickey Wanda Lois Hickey (Parish Pike) born in Monette, Ark. on June 4, 1941 to Walter Parish and Gladys (Higginbottom) Pike. She passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2021 surrounded by her family, in Klamath Falls, Ore. Wanda was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Wanda married Timothy "Tim" John Hickey on Nov. 27, 1957 in Reno, Nev. They had two daughters, Teresa and Kathleen. Wanda worked at many places and for many people around Tulelake and was loved by so many. Wanda enjoyed reading, watching western and Disney movies, listening to Elvis, country, Irish music and cooking for family and friends. Most of all Wanda loved her family, they were her life and what she lived for. Wanda was so proud of each and everyone of them. Wanda loved them all and they loved her right back. Wanda's heart was big and tender. Wanda will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband Tim Hickey, their daughter Teresa Fenske, and her mother Gladys Pike. Wanda is survived by her daughter, Kathleen and son-in-law Brad Luscombe of Tulelake, Calif; grandchildren, Sara Luscombe and great-granddaughter, Addison VanZant of Tulelake, Nicholas Hickey of Cedarville, Calif. Bridget and Daniel Warhurst and great-grandchildren, Owen, Payton, and Walter of Merrill Ore; Daniele Luscombe of Klamath Falls, John and Tara Luscombe and great-grandchildren Tomi and Tate of Merrill, Christopher Fenske and Judy Mendez of Bayliss, Calif; sisters Patricia and Bud Bagley of Yuba City, Calif, Sherrie and Bob Evans of Vacaville, Calif; Annette and Ken VandeVegte of Woodland, Calif; and Freida and Ernie Barrieau of San Jose, Calif. Services for Wanda will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls on March 6 at 1 p.m. graveside service will follow at Mt. Calvary, Klamath Fall, OR at 2:30 p.m. and Celebration of Life will be at 3:30 p.m. at Mike and Wanda's restaurant in Tulelake, Calif. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Wanda's name to the Garrett Guthrie Memorial Scholarship Fund - Please make checks payable to the Tulelake FFA and mail to Tulelake District Office, in care of Kay Wilson PO Box 640, Tulelake, CA 96134, or Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 306, Tulelake, CA 96134
