Samuel Anacleto Herrera July 13, 1944 - Feb. 10, 2020 "Sam" was the youngest of 14 children born to Theodora and Crescencio Herrera in Beatty. Sam attended the Old Summer Grade School, Altamont Jr. High School, and Klamath Union High School in Klamath Falls. Sam was a carpenter most of his life. His twin, Simon, died at the age of 21. Sam is survived by his four daughters, Daneane Riley, of Baker City; and Delores Burgos, Dalyne Herrera, and Nadyne Herrera, all from Portland. Sam also had a son, Samuel Herrera Jr., that has passed. Sam is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings. Richard Herrera, of Portland; Josephine Herrera-Gauthier, of Salem; Clementina Strong, of Albany; and Vicky Herrera, of Las Vegas, Nev. There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at the Clarion Hotel in Portland on Feb. 16, 2020 at 3 p.m.
