Timothy Lee Hayes

Timothy Lee Hayes Timothy Lee Hayes, 74, passed away Jan. 23, 2021. A wonderful, loving and hardworking father, papa, husband and friend. He is already missed so much. He is now reunited with the love of his life "Betsy" who preceded him in death. Life celebration for both will be Feb. 13, 2021 at New Horizons 1909 Homedale Rd. Klamath Falls, Ore.

