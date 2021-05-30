Richard I. Hayes Richard I. Hayes, 87, passed away peacefully at home with family after a battle with lung cancer. He joins his beautiful wife Rose and son Stephen Douglas. Richard was born in Woodland, Calif. His family returned to Chiloquin, Ore., when he was about five and he spent the remainder of life here. He was one of the last Hayes of Harney County. Richard and his father Martin built the water wheel that still stands in the waterwheel RV park in Chiloquin. Richard served during the Korean War, enlisted in the Navy from 1952 to 1956, where he learned his trade as a mechanic. He came home to marry his love, Rose Hurley. He ran the popular rapids service station and towing for many years. Boy oh boy the stories he'd tell about "towing idiots out of ditches or off rail road tracks." He then moved on to finish his career at CPI/Jefferson State Redi Mix to retirement. In his younger years, he loved to stock car race at the SO. Oregon Speedway here in Klamath Falls, car number 44. He also traveled the circuit. He was known as Tricky Dick and Leadfoot Hayes. Richard and Rose loved their travels, salmon fishing in Brookings, Ore., RVing to Arizona and Mexico, and spending time with their beloved nieces when they were back in town. Richard's later years were spent at home near the Williamson River. He had his own shop. He could weld anything! He did repairs, made bumpers, and nicknacks. If it was broken, he could fix it! Richard loved meeting his local friends for coffee at Melita's or the Pot Belly in Chiloquin, this was his time to argue. He loved a friendly argument, any argument actually. Richard was preceded in death by parents Martin and Frances; sisters Merry Jenkins, Sue Aschoff; wife Rose; and son Dougie. He is survived by his sister Kathy Eychaner; nieces Merry Farley, Marissa Hurley, Rachel Hurley; nephew Martin Pike; brother in-law Dennis Hurley; sisters in-law Shirley Nealy, Pat Glodowski and several more nephews, nieces and beloved in-laws.
