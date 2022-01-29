Lee Allen Hatcher Lee Allen Hatcher, born June 7, 1969, left this world January 22, 2022. Lee was preceded in death by his father Errol "Champ" Hatcher; mother Nadine Hatcher; brothers George and Ken Rivard. Lee leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Gail Hatcher; son Kenan Kaler; daughters Taria and Shayla; granddaughters, Cadence and Arianny; brother, David Rivard and spouse Donna; sister, Gina Hatcher; nephew, Clarence Henthorn; nieces, Reanna Hatcher, Celena DeGarmo, and Jessica Rivard, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lee will be remembered as a loving, caring husband, father, uncle and friend. He loved his family and was quick to protect and ensure their safety and wellbeing. His nieces and nephews were very special to him, as Lee was a special uncle to them. He was always ready when his family needed him and felt disappointment when he couldn't do more for them. He had a sense of humor that often included some teasing and practical jokes. At the age of 14, Lee was invited to the U.S. International Shotgun Championships which was also the final tryouts for the U.S. National and Olympic Teams. He was the only junior shooter chosen from Oregon to compete. Selection to compete was based on personal character, good sportsmanship and as an outstanding junior shooter in the Pacific International Trapshooting Association. Lee loved his sports. In his younger years he was an avid baseball, softball, and basketball player. He would throw in the golf clubs at any chance, grab a glove and ball to teach the kids how to throw, catch, or hit. He did crossword puzzles, and was a fan of the Oregon Ducks, Chicago Cubs, 49ers, and NASCAR racing; not necessarily in that order. He enjoyed loud Rock and Roll, old movies, old TV programs and hated commercials. Lee spent many hours in the woods with his father hauling logs. He worked as a Security Officer at Kla-Mo-Ya casino. He would often work odd jobs for local community members. He was an umpire and coach for youth baseball and a referee for Jr. high basketball, and on occasion an Indian tournament. At one time he volunteered for Chiloquin Ambulance as a driver. In honoring Lee's wishes there will not be a memorial service. Interment of cremains will be at Wilson Cemetery.