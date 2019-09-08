Beverly Hatcher Beverly Nadine Hatcher was born on Dec. 21, 1936, to Carl and Christine Dawson at Klamath Agency and passed away on May 23, 2019. She worked for the Klamath Tribes for many years and raised her family in Chiloquin, her sons George, David and Kenny Rivard and Lee Hatcher, her daughter Gina Hatcher, numerous grandkids, great-grandkids, and other family members and friends whom she loved deeply. A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on Sept. 14 at the Wilson Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her late husband Champ Hatcher.
Breaking
Trending now
Articles
- Accidental shooting wounds three; two of them Mormon missionaries
- Kingsley stands to lose $10 million for wall funding, says Sen. Merkley
- Sunday Update: Lone Fire at 5,600 acres; 55 percent contained
- McDonald's adds delivery in Klamath Falls
- 100th Lake County Round-Up and Fair sees record crowds
- New reporter at H&N
- Wise, Agnes
- Lake County Round-Up: It's all in the family
- Law enforcement Monday
- Modernizing middle school
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.