William L. (Woody) Hartman

William L. (Woody) Hartman William L. "Woody" Hartman was born July 4, 1928, and died on Dec. 5, 2019. Woody served in the Air Force during the occupation of Japan in World War II. He left behind his wife Vivian, two sons Ted and Phil, their wives Lorrie and Danette, three grandchildren Ross, Hayley and Katelyn and one great-grandson Jasper. He was an air traffic controller at Kingsley Field for a number of years. He was a resident of the Klamath Basin since about 1940. There will be no service at this time.

