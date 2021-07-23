Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Tommy Lee Harris Tommy Harris died July 16, 2021 in Bend, OR. A funeral Service was held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in Keno Cemetery. Tommy was born on June 4, 1931 in Sacramento, CA to Elmer and Maude Harris who moved from Iowa. He had three siblings - Charles (deceased), Rena (deceased), and Robert who lives in Maine. He graduated from San Juan High School in 1949 and joined the USAF where he served for 4 years. After returning home, he served in the Air Force Reserves as a Flight Engineer. Tommy met and married Pat Willson in Carson City, NV on March 30, 1955. They raised four children: Patricia, Susan, Zane and Scott who all reside in Oregon. There are two grand-daughters, Sarah and Connie; two great grandsons, Devin and Soryn. Tommy was involved in many organizations - BLM, USFS, etc. He was on numerous committees working to protect the environment, and the development of trails and areas that would work for off-highway recreation.