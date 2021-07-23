Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tommy Lee Harris

Tommy Lee Harris Tommy Harris died July 16, 2021 in Bend, OR. A funeral Service was held at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. Interment will be held at a later date in Keno Cemetery. Tommy was born on June 4, 1931 in Sacramento, CA to Elmer and Maude Harris who moved from Iowa. He had three siblings - Charles (deceased), Rena (deceased), and Robert who lives in Maine. He graduated from San Juan High School in 1949 and joined the USAF where he served for 4 years. After returning home, he served in the Air Force Reserves as a Flight Engineer. Tommy met and married Pat Willson in Carson City, NV on March 30, 1955. They raised four children: Patricia, Susan, Zane and Scott who all reside in Oregon. There are two grand-daughters, Sarah and Connie; two great grandsons, Devin and Soryn. Tommy was involved in many organizations - BLM, USFS, etc. He was on numerous committees working to protect the environment, and the development of trails and areas that would work for off-highway recreation.

Tags