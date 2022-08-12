Cynthia Ann Harris It is with great sadness that the family of Cynthia Ann Harris (Renée Riley) announces her passing on March 18, 2022, at her home in Moscow, Idaho. Cynthia was born in Redding, California on September 17, 1947. As a toddler, she moved with her parents (Thelma Fossum Riley and Oliver Riley) to Klamath Falls, Oregon , her mother's hometown, where the Fossum family had deep roots. John Fossum, Cynthia's grandfather, had been the superintendent at Big Lakes Lumber on Lake Ewauna. She attended Riverside School and graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1965. Cynthia graduated from University of Oregon in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. She then pursued her strong interest in education, first by earning a Master of Science in Teaching from Eastern Oregon College (now University) in 1972, and not long after that, she began teaching on the Navajo Reservation in the Four Corners area of New Mexico. Her experience there cemented her commitment to teaching and especially to strengthening the introductory experience of young students (kindergarten and first grade). She returned to Eastern Oregon in 1974 to accept a teaching position at Fossil Grade School in Fossil, OR (Wheeler County). While there she met and married Tiffin Harris, and they resettled in Corvallis, OR, with Cynthia continuing her career at Periwinkle Elementary School in nearby Albany. In 1981, she and her husband moved to Texico, New Mexico, where Tiffin worked as a science editor for CIMMYT, an international agricultural research center. At CIMMTY's request, Cynthia established a school for the education of other expatriate employees. She also used her background to provide various consulting services to Scholastic Publishing Corporation of New York. In 1996, she returned to the U.S., settling in Idaho. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and Oliver Riley. She is survived and missed by her former husband and friend to the end, Tiffin Harris; stepson, Clint Harris; eight cousins and second cousin;s and a multitude of friends from around the world. Cynthia gave everything to her friends and former students. With her passing, a bright light has dimmed, but the light she generated in countless others lives on.