Christine Marie Hanson Christine Marie Schultz was born to Emil and Alice Schultz on Jan. 11, 1934 in Wloclawek, Poland. She married her sweetheart Donald Hanson on July 25, 1953 in Lancaster, Calif. Chris died July 24, 2021, one day short of her 68th wedding anniversary. Mom loved to camp. Dad and mom every spring and summer would camp at Lake of the Woods and the Oregon Coast. Mom also enjoyed traveling and had been on a couple cruises, traveled to Poland twice, England, and Hawaii. After Mom and Dad were married and started a family, Mom began studying the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1959. It brought her great joy to share the Bible's wonderful promises with her neighbors. Mom is survived by her three children: Rod(Chrysti), Greg(Nova), and Kathy(Keith). Also, her brother Andy (former wife, Linda); brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ted and Connie Hanson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joyce and Forest Wilson; former daughter-in-law Ruth Hanson; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Don; her beloved son Steve; her mother and father Emil and Alice Schultz; and her in-laws Lyle and Frances Hanson. When asked once what she was most proud of in her life, she said her grandchildren: Randal, Michael, Jason, Ashley, Brandie, Amber, Jacob, Trevor, Shia, Skyler, and Shivon. Greatgrandchildren: Mikey, Tyler, Noah, Sierra, Josh, Chloe, Connor, Colton, Aubrey, Kamron, Orion, Zion, Kyle and Blake. A memorial will be held Aug. 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. over Zoom. Please contact Keith for the information needed to join at 541-891-1177.
