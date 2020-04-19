Bethlyn May Hamilton Bethlyn Hamilton was born July 02, 1937, to Fred and Zelma Miller, in Klamath Falls, Ore. She shared that home with her sisters Marlene, Noma Jean and brother Fred Jr. She was preceded in death by her brother Fred G. Miller (2012), and her sisters Marlene Wagonblast (2019) and Noma Jean Streight (2019), leaving her the last surviving member of her family generation. Preceding her also was her son Edward Schneider (2006), and 13 year old grandson Leo Schneider (2019). Beth is survived by husband Richard, and four grown children from a former marriage, Mark, Edward, Matthew, and Catherine, Catherines grandaughters, Alexandra Whitney, and Samantha Johnson, Edwards grandson, Kyle Schneider (who left Marine corps to take care of his ill father) Step daughter Heather McDonald and grandsons, Andrew, Tyeler, granddaughter Hayleigh Anderson, and great granddaughter Kimber Anderson. Beth's working career was mainly in the medical field in nuclear medicine in a Bay Area Hospital as well as Klamath Falls Merle West(Skylakes). She managed several doctors offices, did purchasing for Ben Fab ( Jeld-Wen), retiring from collections mgr. of seven doctor clinics. Other job locations resulted in her first husband Daniel Schneider completion of an engineering degree from Oregon Technical Institute which led him into designing and maintaining manufacturing machines for Jeld-Wen, those talents required moving to Coquitlam, B.C. Canada as well ranching in Wisteria B.C. near Burns Lake and was only accessible by ferry. She liked ranch life as well as the kids. Beth enjoyed cooking and her Corvette. She was one of the founding members of the early Corvette club. This interest resulted in relationship with fellow Corvette fan Richard Hamilton those relationship blossomed into marriage in June 1980 to present, and became favorite summer activity, with various years of corvettes, attending events all over North West.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Suspects in custody following Worden Truck Stop robbery
- Officer involved shooting results in dead suspect, child safe
- Hope in a time of COVID-19: Part II
- Federal Government agrees to reevaluate Northern Spotted Owl habitat after Supreme Court ruling
- Klamath Falls man charged with sending poisoned holiday cards to business
- Oregonians Start Receiving $600 Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Payments
- Hope in a time of COVID-19
- Sky Lakes physician answers COVID-19 questions
- Oregon State Police trooper injured in Friday shooting 'doing well'
- Klamath County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.