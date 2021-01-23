Jacqueline F. Hagglund passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Dec. 26, 2020 at the age of 89.
Jackie as she was known to her family and friends, was the proud mother of three children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Jackie's greatest love was her family and she cherished spending time with all of them.
Jackie was preceded in death by her daughter Susan and son-in law Bob Keady. She is survived by her husband Don; son's Don Jr. and Dave; grandchildren Ben, Dustin, Brad, Christina, Natalie, Mattea, Michael and great grandchild Noah.
Jackie was born in Pomona, Calif. on June 14, 1931 and later moved to Northern California. She graduated from Berkeley High School in 1949 and went on to attend San Jose State University and Fresno State College where she majored in Physical Education with a minor in Business. After college she began her career at Shell Oil Company in Bakersfield, Calif. In 1957 she married Don Hagglund in Santa Barbara, Calif. Don and Jackie began their lives together in Bakersfield where Don was a Manager at Tejon Ranch Company. All three of her children were born in Bakersfield where Jackie became a full-time mom and home maker. The family later moved to Salmon, Idaho and then on to Klamath Falls where have they resided for past 42 years.
Jackie's passions besides her family were cooking, baking, entertaining and gardening. She always had a freezer full of homemade cookies, cakes and pies and was always ready to host a family gathering or entertain friends.
A memorial service will be held later this year with plans to be announced at a future date.