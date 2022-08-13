Vernon Milo Haddeland On August 3rd, 2022 Vernon Haddeland passed away peacefully at home at the age of 89. Vernon was born on May 18th 1933 in the town of Van Hook, North Dakota. He was the youngest of 11 children of Lars and Cora Haddeland. He had fond memories of a childhood with little financial means but lots of loving family. He excelled in basketball which led to a scholarship to play for Minot State Teachers College where received his degree but more importantly met his future wife, Marlene Fox. They were married December 26, 1954 in Marlene's family home in Antler, North Dakota. They first moved to Rugby, North Dakota but he was soon drafted into the army. Vern and Marlene's first son, Brett, was born in Germany in 1958 where he was stationed. After the Army they moved to Prospect, Oregon falling in love with the tall green fir trees of the surrounding forests where Vern taught in the school. Their second son, Paul, was Born in Medford Oregon in 1962. In 1967 they moved to Klamath Falls where Vern worked as the business manager for the Klamath County School District for the next 22 years. Following retirement Vern and Marlene travelled extensively visiting most of the 50 states and 45 different countries. Vern loved life and people. Vern was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was also very proud of the house he built, where he and Marlene hosted many dinner parties and game nights. He benefited greatly from his association with Hope Lutheran Church and the friendships he made within that congregation. For many years he grew flowers for the Church's flowerbeds. He continued to find enjoyment gardening and feeding the birds and deer around his home. His annual elk camping trips provided him many months of enjoyment as the planning phase lasted longer than the trip itself. Being in nature with good friends, playing cards and preparing great meals provided endless pleasure. He is preceded in death by his parents Lars and Cora and his 10 siblings. He is survived by his wife Marlene, sons Brett (Julie) and Paul (Patricia), grandchildren Christopher, Aaron, Ryan, Mark and Adam as well as more than thirty nieces and nephews and innumerable friends. Memorial services will be held at Hope Lutheran Church on Saturday August 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM.