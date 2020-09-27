Pete Gutierrez Pete Gutierrez passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Klamath Falls, OR on September 11, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife Ellen of 68 years. They were married in Seattle, WA on June 14, 1952. Pete was a wonderful husband to Ellen and a loving and caring father to Keith Gutierrez of Plano, TX; Marlene Burke of Queen Creek, AZ and Jerry Gutierrez of Centennial, CO and a best friend to Happy, his dog. Pete served in the Army for four years. He retired from Burlington Northern Railroad after 30 years of service and was able to enjoy his favorite pastime, fishing. There will be no service per his request.
