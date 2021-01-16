Antonio C. Gutierrez, has passed to be with our Lord on Jan. 8, 2021.
Survivors include wife Mariah Jones; step children Johnny Feuerborn and Selena Sigman; father Antonio Gutierrez; brother Kenneth Gutierrez; sisters and spouses Shawna and Lance Larson, Raquel and Jason Ragan; nephews Phillip and Charles Larson and nieces Kelly and Kylee Ragan.
Tony enjoyed year round mushroom picking, snowmobiling, firefighting and family vacations. He will be missed greatly as he was a great joy in many lives.
Close family and friends will gather at the Dorris Lions club / community center in Dorris, Calif. on Jan. 16 at 1:00 p.m.