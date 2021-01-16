Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
gutierrez photo.jpg

Antonio C. Gutierrez, has passed to be with our Lord on Jan. 8, 2021.

Survivors include wife Mariah Jones; step children Johnny Feuerborn and Selena Sigman; father Antonio Gutierrez; brother Kenneth Gutierrez; sisters and spouses Shawna and Lance Larson, Raquel and Jason Ragan; nephews Phillip and Charles Larson and nieces Kelly and Kylee Ragan.

Tony enjoyed year round mushroom picking, snowmobiling, firefighting and family vacations. He will be missed greatly as he was a great joy in many lives.

Close family and friends will gather at the Dorris Lions club / community center in Dorris, Calif. on Jan. 16 at 1:00 p.m.

