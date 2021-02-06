Gary Lee Grimes, a man of integrity and humor, passed away in Jacksonville, Ore (Medford, Ore.), on Jan. 8, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on July 14, 1940, to Mr. Henry Faith Grimes and Mrs. Hetta Maurine Grimes. Raised on the family's ranch, in Olene, Ore. Gary took pride in his horses, fields, and loyal dogs.
A couple of Gary's most proud accomplishments was being an Eagle Scout, and joining the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne, as a Paratrooper.
Gary graduated from Henley High School, before joining the U.S. Army. He attended college at the Oregon Technical Institute, where he served as class President, and graduated in 1967, with a bachelor's degree in Engineering. Gary's career accomplishments included being the Regional Manager of the Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality, as well as the Environmental Director of Timber Products. Gary volunteer countless hours in his community, through the Oregon Hunter's Association and Ducks Unlimited, Medford Parks and Rec, and Medford Little League.
After college, Gary married Connie Schouboe, the mother to his two children. Gary raised his children in Medford where he was able to share and pass along all of his interests, talents, and knowledge, about fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and foraging for morel mushrooms and huckleberries. Gary enjoyed spending time in Fort Klamath, Ore, at his Fort Creek Ranch, a tradition now being carried forward by his children and their families.
Family and friends will miss Gary's quick-witted sense of humor, his passion for history and guns, as well as his loyalty, generosity, and the stories he often shared of his lifetime achievements and experiences. His love for Pork Noodles, vegetables, scotch and gin, and sweets, will always be an endearing remembrance to his family.
Gary is survived by his son Taylor Grimes; his wife Emily Robinson Grimes; daughter Renelle ("Twig") Taylor; her husband Dan Taylor; his sister Karen Breithapt, and his grandchildren Kayl, Makena, Tanner, Henry, and Nolan. He is also survived by his 2nd and 3rd wife, Barbara Jeddeloh and Joan Grimes, respectively. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue, as well as his first wife, Connie Schouboe.
Gary will be laid to rest beside his mother, father, and sister, at Linkville Cemetery, in Klamath Falls. A celebration of Gary's life is being planned for a future time, when family and friends are able to gather together.