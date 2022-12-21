Eileen Lillie Grimes Eileen was born on Feb. 24, 1927, in Klamath Falls and passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, at age 95. Her paretns, Angelo and Livia Bocchi, were Northern Italian immigrants who came to America by way of Ellis Island in the early 1900's. She grew up in Pelican City around many other Italian families, and she was extremely proud of her heritage. Eileen attended Pelican elementary, and later attended KUHS. She enjoyed sports of all kinds and wished girls of her era had the same opportunities in sports as they do today. She met James Grigsby Grimes in high school, and after graduation, they married and moved to the Grigsby Ranch near olene where she lived until her death. During her life, she was active in many endeavors such as 4-H leader, PTA president, Republican Party, Henley booster Club, House Mother and later a volunteer at Sky Lakes medical Center. Faith was an important part of her life, and she was a lifelong member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She also worked as an upholster for her friend, Jean Hilyard, and was an excellent seamstress. She was an avid bridge player for many years. She loved cooking from the Northern Italian cuisine by making ravioli, polenta, cioppino, tortellini and many other dishes with her mother's recipes. She will be remembered for her pies, candy, biscotti, crostoli and other delights. Some referred to her as "Grandma Biscotti." Her many nieces and nephews fondly called her "Totie," which is Italians for "Aunt." Her family and many friends were very important to her, and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Grigsby Grimes; parents, Angelo and Livia Bocchi; brothers, Baby James, Leo and Jimmy Bocchi; and grandson, Drew Grigsby Grimes. She leaves behind her daughter, Terre (Rich) Mehlhaf; son, Spike (Karla) Grimes; grandchildren, RJ (Gaby) Mehlhaf, Tiffany (Mat) Bilodeau, Maggie (Brett) Ebert; and great-grandchildren, Isabella Mehlhaf and Avery and Eli Ebert. Memorial contributions may be made to Klamath Hospice.