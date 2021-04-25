Billy Gene Graves Billy Gene Graves, 86, passed away from natural causes on April 21, 2021 with the Lord and his family by his side. Billy was born on July 2, 1934 to Lee and Velma (Carpenter) Graves in Hot Springs, Ark. Billy met and later married Beverly Ann Clark on June 1, 1955. Billy worked for Columbia Plywood in Klamath Falls for 34 years. He was a member of St. Pius x Catholic Church for 58 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to the National Parks in their RV. Billy is survived by his sister and brother in-law Bernice and Sonny Voegele; daughter and son in-law Teresa and Tim Bednar; son and daughter in-law Cameron and Rebecca Graves; grandchildren Tara and (Shawn) Garlock; Megan (Josh) McLain; Lexy (Barry) Whittlesey; Jordan Bednar; Jennifer (Stephen) Backhaus; Clint Graves, numerous great-grandchildren and three special friends, Jean Watson; Clo Cone, and James Kiely He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 51 years Beverly Ann, son; Billy Gene Graves Jr. and brothers; Herman Graves, and Howard Graves. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. with a Memorial Mass of the Resurrection to follow, will be held on Monday April 26, 2021. at the St. Pius x Catholic Church, with an inurement to follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Billy's memory to Klamath Hospice Inc .. 4745 S. 6th Street, Klamath Falls, OR 97603 or to the charity of the donor's choice. Desert Rose Funeral Chapel is overseeing the arrangements. May the sun shine warm upon your face, The rains fall soft upon your fields, And, until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
