Michael Leon Gouker Sr. It is with the saddest regret that we announce the death of Michael Leon Gouker, Sr., on Aug. 29, 2019, in his home of Klamath Falls, Ore., at the age of 63, with his family by his side. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Terry Gouker of 18 years, his children and grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Sept. 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at The Chicken Shack, at 3255 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls. Memorial contributions may be made to Klamath Hospice, 4745 S. Sixth St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.