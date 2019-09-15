Betty Lou Gogert Betty was born on July 21, 1937, in Covington, Tenn., to Arthur and Katie Wilson. The family moved to Upland, Calif., when Betty was a very small child. She lived there for many years, graduating from Chaffey High School and later on as a young mother from Nursing School at Chaffey College. Her parents and five siblings all preceded her in death. She is survived by Mel Gogert, her loving husband of 44 years. After marrying, they moved to Round Valley, Calif., and eventually settled in Klamath Falls, Ore., where they made their home for 41 years. They owned S&S Manufacturing for many years and worked together to build it into a successful business before retiring to enjoy their home and family. Betty was a very talented artist who brought beauty to the world through several mediums, her favorite being watercolor. She and Mel created a lovely backyard and garden, a place for family to linger and enjoy. She also created a beautiful and comforting home, her favorite place to be. Her children knew they could always come to her for advice and a listening ear. She seemed to always know the right thing to say, even when that meant biting her tongue and saying nothing at all. Among Betty's survivors are her children Nita and Dave Hartin of Medford, Ore., Robert and Tamara Walker of Klamath Falls, Russell and Lois Walker of San Antonio, Texas, and Katy and Marvin Reece of Roseville, Calif. She was also blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her great joy. Many of us were honored to be at her side at the end and those that couldn't be here were present in spirit and love. At Betty's request, there will be no service. If you wish to honor her, please send a small remembrance to St Jude's Hospital for Children. It was her favorite charity and she would be honored. The family would like to thank Betty's care team, which includes Michael Sheets, FNP, Dr. Amr Hassan, and especially High Desert Hospice for their tender, respectful care.