Margery Vera Goff Margery Vera Goff passed away with loved ones by her side on July 21, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on September 21, 1930, in Bassano, Alberta, Canada, to Franklin Elias Bramwell and Betsy Vera Madsen. Their family moved to Klamath Falls when she was 14 months old. She grew up on a farm in Bonanza where she met her husband Bert H. Goff. For 71 years, they raised a family, worked and played side by side in all their adventures. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she loved playing the piano. She spent many an hour taking care of her flowers and garden. Her home was always filled with laughter and good food for family, friends and neighbors especially after a long day of branding. In her later years she was lovingly called GG. She is survived by her children, Linda Margery and son-in-law Steve Vroman, Beverly Susan and son-in-law Tom Mallams; 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grand children and 3 great great grand children. The viewing will be Friday, August 19, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Davenport's Chapel, followed by an 11 a.m. graveside service, Klamath Memorial Park, both at 2680 Memorial Drive. Also, on the same day at 2 p.m., a memorial service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Yonna Valley Branch Chapel at 26627 Highway 140 East.