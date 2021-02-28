Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
John Edward Goddard

John Edward Goddard John Edward Goddard, 72, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Jan. 25, 2020. He was born in Eugene, Ore. He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Goddard; mother Olinda Florence Mehling; and daughter Chandra Ann Goddard. He is survived by his son Justin Goddard; granddaughters Rachel Adam and Shelsae Goddard-Patterson; great-grandkids Chandra, Sonnie and Jaxson. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, motorcross, mushroom picking and billiards. He will be missed by family and friends. Graveside services and buriel will be on March 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Davenports Chapel, Klamath Falls, Ore. Anyone is invited. Call Justin Goddard for questions and info at (541) 591-7129

