John Edward Goddard John Edward Goddard, 72, passed away in Klamath Falls, Ore. on Jan. 25, 2020. He was born in Eugene, Ore. He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Goddard; mother Olinda Florence Mehling; and daughter Chandra Ann Goddard. He is survived by his son Justin Goddard; granddaughters Rachel Adam and Shelsae Goddard-Patterson; great-grandkids Chandra, Sonnie and Jaxson. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, motorcross, mushroom picking and billiards. He will be missed by family and friends. Graveside services and buriel will be on March 4, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Davenports Chapel, Klamath Falls, Ore. Anyone is invited. Call Justin Goddard for questions and info at (541) 591-7129
