Pauline H. Gienger Pauline Helen McKenney came into this world Jan. 11, 1939 and left it Oct. 12, 2021. She was born in Biddeford, Maine, to Ira and Ella McKenney. She attended Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine. She met Rodney Allen and they were married in 1955. Rod and Pauline started their life and family of five in Maine, lived briefly in Massachusetts and California and finally settled in Sprague River, Ore. They raised a family, ran a ranch and owned the General Store. Growing apart, their marriage ended and Pauline decided to stay in Oregon. Endings bring new beginnings. Pauline met Bud Gienger and they fell in love. They were married not long after, moving her family to Modoc Point to join Bud's family. They were married 47 years and made many happy memories running a ranch and small mill in Modoc Point. They wintered in Quartzite, Ariz., where she and Bud made more lifelong friends. Pauline wore many hats as wife, mother, waitress, cake decorator, homemaker, rancher's wife, store owner, EMT and mill secretary. She cherished her time with her family, friends and loving home she and Bud created. She loved working with her hands, whether it be macrame, knitting, bead and jewelry work, embroidery, weaving, ceramics, playing cards, canning or cooking. We all loved her biscuits! She was especially proud of a quilt and matching pillows she made, adorned with weavings of Indian baskets. Pauline is survived by her husband Bud, her brother James (Eleanor) McKenney, her children Rod (Fabiola) Allen, Kris Allen, Susan (Jon) Carter, Kathy Dungey, Sharon (Barney) Allen, Roy (Donna) Gienger, Ilene (Richard) Stanfield, Nina Beth Gienger and many very loved and special grandsons and granddaughters Katie Allen, Misty Allen, Cali Carter, Rafer Carter, Ronnie Dungey, Tyler (Ali) Dungey, Carly (Jim) Gordon, Nic Allen, Roy Thom (Megan) Gienger, Aaron (Amber) Gienger, Michael (Shayla) Stanfield, Brock Kosta and Cole McHenry, as well as dearly beloved great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Many thanks to High Desert Hospice for their wonderful care and help. There will be a celebration of Pauline's life in the spring.

