William Gibson William J. "Bill" Gibson passed away suddenly at his home April 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on June 4, in the Arts and Crafts building at the Tulelake Butte Valley Fairgrounds, 800 Main St., Tulelake, CA. Bill was born in Grants Pass, OR on October 5, 1947. He moved to Tulelake with his parents and sisters in 1963. He graduated from Tulelake High School in 1966. Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps after high School. He was honorably discharged a few months later after being injured in training. Bill married Ruth Ellen Klar in 1970. He had various jobs in the Basin, but there were two that stand out. He owned Bill's Shell Service Station for 12 years. After that, he went to work for Bar Ale Inc. He retired after 22 years of delivering specialty feeds to dairies, farms, and ranches. In 2003, he married Judy Craig-Allen. They had wonderful times camping, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed spending time with family. Bill is survived by his wife Judy Gibson; son Jason Gibson; sisters and brothers-in-law Gayle & Bob Crowell, Sherry & (Jim) Gibson; stepdaughter Joann (Rich) Berglund; stepson Jeff Allen; granddaughters Michelle (Adam) Branson, Cynthia Gibson; grandsons Jonathan (Victoria) Gibson, Riley (Lori) Olkowski, Jordan Olkowski; step grandsons Brad (Catherine) Berglund, Alex (Delaney) Berglund; seven great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his late wife Ruthie Gibson; parents Edgar J. & Ruth Gibson; parents-in-law Lenard & Pearl Klar, and Delbert & Bonnie Craig; sister-in-law Barbara Jackson; brothers-in-law David Jackson, and Danny Craig. Contributions in memory of William Gibson may be made to the Tulelake Volunteer Fire Department.