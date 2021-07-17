Sydney Lynn Giacomini Sydney Lynn Kerns Giacomini passed away on July 10, 2021. She was born July 17, 1933 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Earl and Elaine Kerns. Her childhood was spent on ranches in Klamath County, Oregon and Tehama County, California. She graduated from Klamath Union High School and attended a business school in California as well as the University of California at Davis. After school she returned to her first love - raising Hereford cattle! She spent the rest of her days working to improve her herd and until her marriage she also helped with the family ranches after her father lost his life in a farm accident. J. Anthony Giacomini and Sydney were married on October 27, 1962. They first lived in Klamath Falls where Anthony practiced law, but soon found a beautiful ranch at Crystal Springs where Sydney could care for her cows. In February 1970, Sydney and Anthony welcomed a daughter, Elena Alameda, into their family. As she grew and became involved in 4-H, Sydney was there with tips on grooming, etc. After Elena's children, Chase and Kenzie, were born, Sydney taught them to ride horses as they grew up and also shared her love of art. Syd's main interests in life (other than family and ranching) were art, photography and travel. She and Anthony traveled many places together, including overseas. Sydney is survived by her daughter Elena Cooper, grandchildren Chase and Kenzie Cooper; brother and sister-in-law Martin and Shirley Kerns; nephews Lyndon and Jenny Kerns, Loren and Tiffany Kerns and niece Kerry and Marc Sarner. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, July 24th, at O'Hair Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine Street, Klamath Falls.
