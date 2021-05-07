Jody Lee Ghost Jody was born in Oakland, Calif. on Oct. 1, 1964 to Charlene Ceniceros and Leroy Ghost. They later welcomed little brother Shane Ghost and sister Charla Ghost. He was an enrolled tribal member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe of South Dakota, also Tribal Affiliation with The Oglala Sioux Tribe of Pine Ridge, S.D. Growing up in Oakland, he loved the Oakland Raiders and Oakland A's also the Oakland Warriors. As a child he played little league baseball and was an outstanding pitcher for the Giant Blue Warriors, where he earned the nickname "The Assassin". Jody graduated from high school in Oakland at the top of his class with the highest academics. He loved to play pool. He was a top shooter along with his mother and they placed 1st place together. In 1996, He welcomed his first child, daughter Melina Ghost and in 1998 he welcomed his son Jaylen Ghost. In the Late 1990s, He started working as a security guard for a company out of San Francisco and loved his job. He aspired to become an Unarmed/ Armed Certified Private Security Guard. Which he did accomplish just before his passing. If anyone knew Jody, they knew his outstanding personality and his humor brought a smile to everyone! Jody was the type of person that could light up any room when he entered it, A man of few words which were always impactful. He was loving, affectionate, outgoing, friendly and made people laugh. In 2002 he moved to Chiloquin, Ore. to be with his children. In the years of living in Klamath Country he was employed by few but made an impact wherever he was. Which included Kla-Mo-Ya Casino where he was most recently employed as a security officer. And in the past was part of their surveillance and facilities teams, Marquis Plum Ridge. He also spent some time driving for the Klamath Tribes for The Elders, Medical Transport and The Quail Trail which he enjoyed. Which in turn made him feel welcomed in the community. In 2015 Jody became a grandfather to Melina's children Kmauni and Kareen Campagna. He loved very much and they were the center of his life. Jody is survived by his mother Charlene; brother Shane; son Jaylen; grandchildren Kmauni and Kareen; niece Charlene; her family and the mother of his children Lea Coss and her family, and also a very large loving extended family which is very numerous to name each. He was preceded in death by his step father Alfred "Edison" Ceniceros; daughter Melina; and sister Charla. Jody unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19 complications as it caused respiratory failure after a strong short fight to survive. Although we are gathering on his behalf at this time we will respect social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitizing our hands. Funeral Services Will Be held May 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Chiloquin Christian Center, 301 Chiloquin Blvd, Chiloquin. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and physically during this sacred time. Davenports Chapel assisted in providing services for the family. Burial at Hill Cemetery Feed to Follow At The Chiloquin Community Center.
