Joanne Marie Gestvang Joanne was born on Sept. 6, 1930, and passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. She was born and lived her entire life in Klamath Falls. Joanne was the drum majorette for Klamath Union High School's marching band in high school. In 1951, she married Myrus "Gus" Gestvang, who preceded her in death after 66 years of marriage. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 65 years. Joanne was also active in the Merrill Moose Lodge Woman's Drum Corps, which was a fixture in local parades for many years. She was a Cub Scout den mother, active in local card clubs and worked for many years at Suburban Finance. She and Gus raised two sons and enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends. She loved to entertain and was a great cook and hostess. Her home was welcoming and full of love. She and Gus were wonderful grandparents and were always there for their granddaughters and all of their activities. Joanne loved dogs as Gus did. Hers was a life well lived and she will be greatly missed. Survivors include her sons Greg and Scott; daughter-in-law Darlene; granddaughters Erica Wilde, Heidi DeMatteis, and Kirstin Price; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Hudson Wilde, Michael and Annalise DeMatteis and Andromeda Price. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Alicia Gestvang in 1994.