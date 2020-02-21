Life-long Klamath Basin resident, Keith Sylvester Gentry, 96, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020 at Crystal Terrace, Klamath Falls. Keith attended Oregon State College one year. He enlisted in the 1st Battalion, Company B of the U.S. Marine Corps to serve as a paratrooper during World War II. He fought in six Pacific invasions, received the Silver Star for courageous service, and was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded at the Battle of Iwo Jima. Keith is survived by children Karen Gentry Cochran (Billy) of Maryland, John K. Gentry of Tulelake, and step-daughter Cheryl Chatburn Ross of Klamath Falls Keith will be buried with military honors and graveside services in the Bonanza Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to make contributions are encouraged to donate to the Triad Christian School (2450 Summers Lane, Klamath Falls, OR 97603), where Keith's military service was honored several times. For a complete obituary visit www.ohairwards.com.
