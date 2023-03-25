Helen Gardner Helen Earline Gardner, age 92, passed away in her sleep Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Helen was born to Earl and Helen (Reber) Ramsey in 1930 in Sitanta, Kansas. Helen married David D. Gardner in 1948. They had five children. In 1965 they moved their family to Klamath Falls, Oregon and decided it was the place to retire. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 70 years, sons Rich and Mike, sister Ruth Ramsey, and great grand-daughter Ashley Gardner. She is survived by their children Dave Gardner and wife Ginger, daughter-in-law Kimberly Gardner, Connie Haley and husband Stewart, and Bob Gardner and wife Coco. Also surviving are her sister Rosemary Troxel, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Wanda Ramsey, sister-and-brother-in-law Joy and Gene Richwine, numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and many grand-children and great grand-children. There will be a celebration of life on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 1 p.m. at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel with Pastor Russ King of Calvary Chapel Klamath Falls officiating. Following will be a private family interment at Eternal Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, National Federation of Blind Veterans, or a charitable organization of your choice.