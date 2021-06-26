Debra Lynn Gardner Debra (Debbie) Lynn Gardner passed away at her home Friday, June 18, 2021 with her husband and family by her side. Debbie was born May 3, 1953 in Lakeview, Ore., to Bernard and Wilma O'Connor. She graduated from Lakeview High School in 1971. Debbie married the love of her life, Paul Gardner, on Oct. 16, 1971. They moved to Klamath Falls in 1973, where they made their home and raised their two girls. Debbie loved being with her family on trips to the Oregon Coast and watching her kids and grandkids at school and sporting events. She made many flannel shirts and afghans for those she loved and cared for. Debbie is survived by her husband Paul; daughters Nicole (Dominic) Giordano, Shelly (Doug) Lee; grandchildren Cody (Penny) Gardner, Shani Bariether, Anthony Dawson, Angela Lee; and great-granddaughter Karlee; sister Cheryl (Bart) Scrivner of Bend, Ore.; and brother Randy (Wanda) O'Connor of Merrill, Ore. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Wilma, and sister Linda Kay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will precede the mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by a reception with concluding services at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Klamath Hospice.
