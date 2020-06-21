Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Elaine Frances Garber

Elaine Frances Garber Elaine Frances Garber, 92, of Klamath Falls, passed away at home on April 22, 2020, of natural causes. She was married to the late Jay Lee Garber Sr. Elaine was born Dec 10, 1927 in Boston Massachusetts to the late John and Harriet McNamara. She was surrounded by family, pets,and dearest friends Chuck And Linda Brannan. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

