Elaine Frances Garber Elaine Frances Garber, 92, of Klamath Falls, passed away at home on April 22, 2020, of natural causes. She was married to the late Jay Lee Garber Sr. Elaine was born Dec 10, 1927 in Boston Massachusetts to the late John and Harriet McNamara. She was surrounded by family, pets,and dearest friends Chuck And Linda Brannan. Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Klamath County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
- Klamath County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday
- Klamath Falls Police Chief addresses policies, priorities
- Pelican Cinema finds a way to go back to the movies
- Protesters march in Klamath Falls Sunday
- Klamath Freedom Days announce Independence Day plans
- Large crowd turned out for Black Lives Matter rally in Klamath Falls Sunday
- Klamath County reports four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
- Klamath County reports six new COVID-19 cases Friday, three Saturday
- Council to explore task force on race
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.