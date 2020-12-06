Kay Gamble Kay Gamble of Klamath Falls, Ore. passed away on Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 77. Kay was born to James and Edith Booth on July 20, 1943 in Alturas, Calif. She grew up with three older brothers and one younger sister. The large family eventually moved to Klamath Falls where she attended Klamath Union High School and met her husband, Eugene. They met senior year in history class as he sat behind her, constantly teasing and repeatedly asking her for a date. He was persistent and she eventually agreed, which went well as they married in 1961 and had three children a few years later. Throughout her life she held a few occupations; she was a secretary for Miller Brothers, a switchboard operator for Klamath Valley Hospital, a cashier for Walmart and Rite Aid, and a teacher's aide at Altamont Elementary, which was her most enjoyable and fulfilling occupation other than the time she spent raising her children as a stay-at-home mom. She was a very loving, caring, patient, hardworking, understanding, and selfless woman and those qualities were present in both her personal life as well as her work life. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed reading novels, liked watching crime dramas, playing cards, pinnacle, and board games with her family, dominoes with her Altamont Dominoes Girls, and was especially dedicated to watching her grandchildren play sports and race. Survivors include her husband, Eugene, of Klamath Falls, sister Mary "Sue" of Prineville, son Eugene (Jene) Gamble of Klamath Falls, daughter Pamela (David) Havird of Medford, and daughter Beverly (Daniel) Glaves of Fairbanks, Alaska, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren along with numerous extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers; Ted, Richard, and Oren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any cancer research or support organizations. A service will be broadcast online, Dec. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m., at https://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/klamathfallsoregonstake
