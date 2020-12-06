Margaret Ellen Furber Margaret Ellen Furber graduated to be with our Lord Dec. 2, 2020 after several strokes and a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born in Lake County, Calif. on April 21, 1929 to Perrilee and John Bartram, raised by her mother and stepfather, John H. Creed. She married Lewis E. Furber on July 27, 1947, and bore four children: Lewis Jr., John, David and Susan. Other than a brief stint in the military during the Korean War, the family resided on the family farm on Miller Island. Preceded in death by her husband and second son, John; she is survived by children Lewis Jr., David, and Susan, and three generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Additional surviving family members include half-sisters Becky and Brenda, and a half-brother, Clay. Active in the community as a 4-H leader for many years, she was also a member of the American Dairy Goat Association and established Lode Star Nubian goats that achieved national recognition. She was a talented artist and painter and her needlework earned her multiple blue ribbons at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair. Her yard displayed her passion for wildflowers and provided a destination and backdrop for the many wild birds she enjoyed. We will miss her. Services will be held at the Veterans' Cemetery in Eagle Point on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. A maximum of 25 persons may attend the service.
