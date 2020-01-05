Kathy Kay Frederick Kathy Kay Frederick, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 31, 2019, in Sky Lakes Medical Center with her family by her side. Kathy was born on Aug. 8, 1948, in Weiser, Idaho, to Melvin and Eileen Brooks. She graduated from Bly High School in 1966. Kathy was a secretary for many years and owned and operated Red Rooster Quilt Shop. She is survived by her son Stacy Denham; her father Mark Brooks; her brother Mark Brooks, all of Klamath Falls; cousins Debbie and Lonnie Lewis of Fruitland, Idaho, Kent and Denise Aasa of Twin Falls, Idaho, Rob Gentry, Richard Gentry of Bend, Ore., Gary Aasa, and James and Jarvis Lewis of Fruitland; a nephew Randy Brooks; and her niece and her husband Chris and Shelly Hollis. Kathy was preceded in death by her uncles Harry and Duane Gentry. O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.