Charles Fredric Foulon Charles "Fred" Foulon, 96, passed away September 14, 2020, with his family by his side. Fred was born April 13, 1924 on the family farm in Paul, Idaho, to Lyla G. "Grace" Pollack and Edward P, moving at the age of eight to the Klamath Basin. He attended Roosevelt, Mills and Riverside elementary schools and later Klamath Union High School where he was manager of the KUHS State Champion football team and on the track team. Fred volunteered his senior year to serve as a paratrooper in the 17thAirborne Army division, where he was wounded in the Battle of the Bulge near Bastogne, Belgium on Jan 4th1945. He was awarded an Army Purple Heart and Silver Star and a medal of appreciation from the city of Bastogne, Belgium. Fred completed his high school degree while hospitalized for his war injuries and earned an architecture degree from the University of Oregon. Fred accepted a teaching position at the Oregon Institute of Technology in the civil engineering technology department where he taught surveying and served as an administrator for 35 years, including as Director of OIT Portland Center, retiring with the rank of Professor Emeritus and a "pioneer" of college. Fred met his wife, Jo Ann C. Foulon (born O'Neill) at a Klamath Falls Armory dance. They were married 71 years. In addition to teaching, Fred drew plans for many homes and buildings in the Klamath Falls area, and designed, built and managed rental property. He designed and built the family's first home on Painter Street and, at age 76, his last, on Merganser Street at the Running Y. Fred loved spending time with family, particularly at the family cabin at Lake of the Woods where he loved a game of ping pong and touring the lake in his yellow boat, recognizable from a long ways off and still known by fellow cabin owners as "Fred's". Fred also loved spending time with friends, including his poker group of 50 years. Fred's kindness to others is exemplified by his membership in the Red Cross "100 gallon club", earned by always responding to an urgent plea for his Type 0 negative blood type, and his practice of keeping rents artificially low at his apartments to benefit longtime renters. Fred will remembered by his children and grandchildren for "Fred's fudge" at Christmas, made from his mother's recipe, and his devotion to spending time with them, in recent years frequently sending cards to each across the miles, always making a "happy face" in the "P" for their name for him: "Papa Fred". Fred was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James, Porter and Richard Foulon and sister Doris Allen. He is survived by his wife, Joann; sister Donna Fitzpatrick Maloney; sister-in-law Dorothy Foulon; daughter Michele Soule and son-in-law Ben Soule of McMinnville, Oregon; son Robert and daughter-in-law Theresa of Bellevue, Washington; grandchildren Liza Womac, Patrick and Matthew Foulon and Megan and Steven Soule; and two great-granddaughters, LeAnna and Kara Womac. Interment ceremonies will be held at Eagle Point National Cemetery. Remembrances can be made to the OIT Presidential Fred Foulon scholarship fund.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly killing dog, assaulting man
- Klamath Falls man arrested for looting Alameda fire
- Modoc Point Irrigation District illegally turns on pumps
- 12 new COVID cases in county, eight are children
- Tribes respond to illegal taking of Williamson River water
- Camp trailer, vehicles burn on Summers Lane
- Recreational use advisory issued for Moore Park, Upper Klamath Lake
- Additional evacuation orders for Brattain Fire
- Evacuations lifted for Two Four Two Fire
- Law Enforcement Monday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.