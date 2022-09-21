Paul W. Flury Paul William Flury passed away peacefully at his home at Crystal Terrace on September 8, 2022, at the age of 91. He was born June 6, 1931, in Santa Monica, California to Paul and Audrey (Williams) Flury. The family moved to Oregon when he was 15 years old, where they were ranchers in the Roseburg area. After high school Paul moved to Klamath Falls to attend OIT where he majored in refrigeration. He met Sharon Ash and after a brief courtship they were married on August 16, 1953. Shortly afterwards, he went into the Army, serving in Alaska. Returning to Klamath Falls, he became interested in the automobile business, working at different dealerships. He later owned and operated Lakeside Motors (now Lithia Motors) from 1966 to 1993. Paul loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling in beautiful Oregon. Upon retirement, he and Sharon enjoyed many years in Arizona. In 2017, they moved to Crystal Terrace which became their new home. Paul is survived by his wife, Sharon, of 69 years; brother Richard Flury (Dorothy) of Reno, NV; son Van (Rose) of Glendale, AZ.; son Mark of Phoenix, OR; daughter Linda Pederson (Kent) of Klamath Falls; granddaughter Shaundrea Hirengen (Matt); granddaughter Kassi Gelhardt (Scott) of Klamath Falls; Danette Mason (Nate) of Klamath Falls, Kenna Petterson (Thad) of Bend, OR; and 12 great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Audrey and brother Ron Flury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Pius X Roman Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave., Klamath Falls, on September 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow the service. O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.