Sharon Fite Sharon Deane Fite, a resident of Klamath Falls, died April 15, 2020, at the age of 72. A visitation will be held at O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. As a result of the executive order issued by the Governor of The State of Oregon, the number of visitors at any one time will be limited. Interment will be at Klamath Memorial Park. Sharon was born in Klamath Falls on Nov. 5, 1947. Growing up, her family moved around frequently because of her father's job. They lived in Bellevue, WA; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Boise, Idaho. She married Ken Anderson in 1965 and the couple moved to Hawaii. It was there that she started her family. She married Russell Fite in 1971. Sharon moved back to Klamath Falls in 1990. Then, in 1994, she married Ronald Guynn. Sharon owned and operated the Sharon Fite Care Facility, providing living and life care services for people with developmental disabilities. This was a career that occupied all her time, but she was still able to enjoy walking and shopping. She also loved taking care of her dogs, and loved traveling - especially to the beach. Sharon is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Shara Anderson and Dan Kline; son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Tammara Fite, all of Klamath Falls; grandchildren Ashley Payne, Travis Payne, Katelyn Anderson, Addison Fite, Natalie Fite; great grandchildren Novalee Tubbs, Soma Rose Tubbs, Roman Baird, Bodhi Payne; sister Connie Surroz; her special aunt Deanne; cousins Jason Bond, Randy Bond; extended family members Justin Anderson, Jessie Doherty; and special friends Micki and Faye, and Judy Anderson. Contributions in memory of Sharon Fite may be made to Special Olympics at https://give.specialolympics.org
