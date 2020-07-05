Robert "Dale" Fish Robert "Dale" Fish passed away June 5, 2020 at Elder Health and Living in Springfield, Ore. He was born August 23, 1930 in Seattle, Wash. to parents John Clarence Fish and Eva Elizabeth Wilson. The family moved to Empire, Ore. in 1931 where Dale attended North Bend High School. At the age of 19 he was able to buy his first dump truck. He work in trucking, road construction and rock crushing. He lived in Canyonville, Ore. for a number of years, moving to Klamath Falls in 1967. In 1981 he moved to Lakeview, then back to Klamath Falls in 1986. In 2003 he moved to Jasper. Dale was a member of the Lake County Fair Board, Lake County Hoo - Hoo Club, Oregon Dump Truck Association and the Elks Club. In 1967 Dale married Carol Haley in Las Vegas, Nev., she survives him. He is also survived by two brother -in -laws, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Per Dale's request, no services will be held.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Trending now
Articles
- Body found near business in Klamath Falls
- Hogback headache: Foothills Christian Fellowship seeks solution to parking lot, trail use
- Woman dies in early morning crash at Boy Scouts of America building
- Klamath County announces first COVID-19 death
- Gambler 500 returns to north Klamath County
- Masks to be required throughout Oregon starting Wednesday
- Brown launches face-covering enforcement statewide for businesses
- Group celebrates Klamath's first Pride event
- Easy travel option to Portland soon available from Klamath Falls
- Klamath Falls-raised filmmaker joins Klamath Film for online meet
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.