Ronald "Ronnie" Leo Faganello Ronald Leo Faganello passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2021 at SkyLakes Medical Center surrounded by many family members. A lifelong resident of the Klamath Basin, Ron was born on August 20, 1936 to parents Angelo Faganello and Eva (Henry) Faganello. He spent his early childhood in Chiloquin until the family moved to Klamath Falls. Ron graduated from Klamath Union High school in 1954. While in high school he began his career with Weyerhaeuser Company where he worked for 37 years before he retired. In retirement, he partnered with his family to open Renaldo's in Campus Square. Ron married the love of his life Lorraine (Clark) Faganello on January 27, 1962 in a double wedding ceremony with younger brother Frank Faganello who married Lorraine's younger sister Sandy (Clark) Faganello. Surviving family members include wife Lorraine of 60 yrs, and two daughters. Tonie (Faganello) Kellom-husband John and two daughters; Lynndsi (Kellom) Ray, husband Link and two sons Carson and Cooper; and daughter Sarah Kellom. Tammy (Faganello) Ahalt - husband Mark and their son Leo. Ron's surviving brothers - Frank Faganello-wife Sandy (Clark) Faganello, son Jeff-his wife Carroll, daughter Jenine (Faganello) Kerns-her husband Lyndon. Brother, Barry Faganello and extended family member Pete Mongan. Nephew Rodney Clark and his wife Rene, niece Rhonda Welch and her husband Chris. Along with numerous great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds - Blue Bldg-#2 on Sunday-December 19th from 1-4 pm. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider taking a youth hunting or fishing in Ron's memory or donate to Klamath Chapter of OHA, PO Box 8161, Klamath Falls 97602. To continue viewing this obit please visit www.ohairwards.com
Trending now
Articles
- Oregon officials ask public help to find killers of 8 wolves
- Klamath Falls man who tortured victims, mutilated dog is convicted; still faces additional charges
- Woman accused of killing man near Sprague River
- Allen, Jason
- Klamath Falls entrepreneur finds his spark
- Mazama, Lost River grads earn annual Mike Keck scholarships
- Off-season irrigation could pause as Reclamation 'pays back' PacifiCorp reservoirs
- KCC sues VA over G.I. Bill dispute
- MacKrell, Janet Luvern
- Klamath Falls woman remembers attack at Pearl Harbor
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Will your holiday spending habits change this year?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.