Berniece Etchevers Berniece Lois Etchevers was born November 25, 1937 in Chiloquin, Ore. to Ruth and Erling Ericksen. She is the middle of her two sisters, Marcine Vanderhoff, and Della Harreguy. Berniece graduated salutatorian at Chiloquin High School in 1956. After high school, she was employed as a lookout for fires at remote towers. The towers were in remote, nearly inaccessible places, on top of rugged mountain tops, where she'd stay by herself for weeks, even months, at a time. She also broke and rode horses, trapped beavers, baked homemade pies, gardened, and went to school to be a tax consultant. During the ranching season she met Francois "Frank" Etchevers, a sheep herder, who became her husband on June 10, 1967, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Berniece and Frank built their ranch with hard work and dedication. They raised many cows and horses, while also building a business they loved. During that time, they had a baby named Lee Martin Etchevers. Raising Lee and becoming a mother was one of the most joyous and happy times in her life. Berniece continued to live her life in Chiloquin with her husband. Unfortunately, their son passed away in an accident. During this difficult time, Berniece and Frank were blessed with their grandson Douglas Lee Etchevers who they raised with the same joy and happiness. Berniece leaves behind a grandson Douglas Lee Etchevers; a granddaughter Jasmine Ruth Etchevers; a sister Della and her husband Arnaud Harreguy; sisters-in-law, Marie Etchevers and Yvonne Nicolaurena; brother-in-law Leon and his wife Martha Etchevers. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Frank Etchevers; sister Marcine (Dale) Vanderhoff; parents Erling and Ruth Ericksen; brothers-in-law Jean and wife Anna Ruth Etchevers; his sister Veronique Etchevers; sister-in-law Rosallie Lespade; his brother, Ferdinand Etchevers. Funeral services will be at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Chiloquin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Trending now
Articles
- Malin woman sentenced to 16 months in prison after hitting, killing a driver in 2019
- Mass events, school canceled in Klamath County
- Coronavirus in Oregon: Hundreds likely infected, Hillsboro hospital workers quarantined
- Klamath County announces first presumptive case of Coronavirus
- Eternal Hills cemetery receives offer for sale
- Sky Lakes adds measures to prevent germs spread
- Klamath Falls Fifth-Grader Teaches OHSU-Oregon Tech Nursing Students about Living with Type 1 Diabetes
- Klamath Commissioners clash over County's sick leave policy
- Law Enforcement Wednesday
- Damage at Eternal Hills, still working to sell
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.