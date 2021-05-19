Daniel Lee Eddy Daniel Lee Eddy, born August 26, 1931 in Huntington Park, Calif. He was welcomed home into the Lord's loving arms on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Daniel was a man who had no need for material things, but gave generously to those in need. While he was more private than most knew, his faith in the Lord was quiet and deep, and Dan would sometimes reveal, "I can't deny it. The Lord has been good to me." Daniel was a very Patriotic man, and served his country in the Navy at Barber's Point, Hawaii. He insisted on getting up every morning and heading to the office till his last days; his work ethic was beyond measure. Those who had the privilege of knowing Daniel will miss his loving and gentle ways with animals, his humble nature, quick one-liners, and his mischievous smile. He is survived by his children - Sharon, Cynthia, Steven, Christine, Lisa, and Rachel, whom he loved more that life itself. He was also a most loving father to his three "adopted in heart" children, David, Kathy, and Anne. A visitation will be held in his honor at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Thursday, May 20, from 12 to 3 p.m. followed by a small service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider living flower and tree plantings which will occur at a later date as part of Daniel's Celebration of Life.
