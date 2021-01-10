Robert Eastman Robert Olaf Eastman (Bob) was born in Klamath Falls, Ore. on April 19, 1929. Bob was one of nine children born to Peter and Marie Eastman who were immigrants from Sweden and Norway. As a young man, Bob excelled in sports and earned himself the name "Cougar Bob" in his role as captain of the Klamath High football team. He was also an accomplished boxer and was a Golden Gloves Champion. He also fought several professional bouts until drafted into the Army. Bob spent his military time in Germany and returned home to marry the absolute love of his life, Hattie Clark. They were married for 67 years before his passing. They have three children, Christina Johnson (Doug) Dan Eastman (Amber) and Brent Eastman, along with six grandkids and twelve great grandchildren. Bob was a retired Teamster and devout union man. He worked for Morning Fresh Bakery, Meadow Bell Dairy, and Pacific Fruit and Produce. In his spare time, Bob devoted his energy to the kids and community of Klamath Falls. He was a cherished Scout Master for Pack 42, coached Peewee softball, Little League, Babe Ruth, and 16-18 Babe Ruth. A local boxing hero, he mentored and coached young boxers for events at OIT. Bob enjoyed his woodworking and was always building whatever was needed for his family and friends, be it a cabinet, a table, rubber band guns for the boys, or doll furniture for the girls. While Scout Master, Bob hand built an elaborate pine derby track that was used by many other packs over the years. Upping the ante, he and a friend later built a 2-story space ship for the local Scout Jamboree. Above all, Bob was a humble man who loved his family dearly. He was a true treasure - honorable and kind with a steadfast code of ethics. If someone were in need, he would help them. Bob was, quite simply, The Best Person. His laugh, singing, and doting whistle filled the rooms as he went about his satisfied life. Bob believed deeply in the Lord and treated all people with kindness and respect. He believed that all are equal and are God's children. Though we miss him deeply, he was looking forward to the reunion with his family in Heaven. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Hattie, his sisters Alice and Elsie, and his brother Donald. He is preceded in death by brothers Richard and Johnny, and sisters Margret, Carol and Martha. Special thanks to his nieces Debbie (Eastman) Mathews, Diane (Eastman) Shockey and Susan (Eastman) Kreizenbeck as well as the staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center for making his final time with us as comfortable as possible. Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date when conditions improve for larger gatherings.
