Milton Gary Durham Milton Gary Durham quietly passed away in Coos Bay, OR on August 18, 2020. He was 74. He will be interred privately at a later date. Celebration of his life was held September 19, 2020 at Osprey Point RV Park and Resort on Ten Mile Lake, Lakeside OR. It was attended by numerous friends and family. Mike Graham, Grants Pass, OR officiated a welcome, eulogy and prayers. A Military Honors ceremony followed by the Bandon OR Veterans of Foreign Wars. A catered meal was served by the Elkhorn BBQ and Catering. Milton was born, October 4, 1945 and raised in Dorris CA the ninth child of ten children born to Edith and Amos Durham, he graduated from Butte Valley High School in 1964. In the fall of 1965 he was drafted into the Army and sent to Viet Nam as a Combat Engineer driving a huge dump truck helping to build the bases and hospitals. He suffered the effects of Parkinson's due to Agent Orange. After his discharge in 1967, he returned home to work three years for Mettler Brothers Wood Products until they closed. He then went to work for Weyerhauser's in Klamath Falls OR, where he retired after thirty years. He then went to work as Supervisor/Maintenance/Managers /Hosts for National Campgrounds, Lodges, Private Concessionaires and RV Parks, for fourteen years. Due to the continuing effects on his health they retired and bought a home in Coos Bay, OR in 2012. Milton married Lilly Graham in 1982 and enjoyed 38 years together. Milton adopted Lillie's three children, Anni & Andy Anderson, Tressia & Randy Avellar, and David Durham. He was a proud grandpa of eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Milton was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his wife Lillie, their three children, grandchilden and three sisters, Vina Reeder, Clara Goddard, Gladys Durham, many nieces, nephews.
