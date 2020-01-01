Michael Duke Michael Lee Duke passed away on Dec. 26, 2019, unexpectedly. He was born on Jan. 26, 1945, in Klamath Falls to Thomas Frederick Duke III and Jean Willena (Connors) Duke. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, J. Becky Duke and his children Heather (Kip) Casto of Moncks Corner, S.C., Michael L. (Rebecca) Duke Jr. of Clemmons, N.C., and David R (Dawn) Duke of Garner, N.C. He will also be missed by his step-sons Michael (Heather) Harrison of St. Clair Shores, Mich., and Timothy (Chloe) Harrison of Milton, Fla. He had 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who will miss his gentle wit. Michael came from a family of 17 children: Paddy Sult (dec.),Thomas W. (Karen) Duke of Klamath Falls, Ralph L. Garrett of Middleton, Idaho, William L. (Rebecca) Duke of Lakewood, Wash., David R. Duke (dec.), Lee A. (Jeanie) Duke of Reedsport, Ore., Sally A. (James) Pex of Coos Bay, Ore., Rebecca Cline (dec.), John C. Duke of Medford, Ore., Mary E. (Earl) Sharp of Eagle Point, Ore., Daniel (Berti) Duke of Lakeside, Ore., Thomas F. Duke of Boise, Idaho, Jared H. (Iva) Duke of Carlin, Nev., Tamia (Michael) Finnegan of Zimmerman, Minn., Timothy Duke (dec.), and Shadrack F. (Louise) Duke of Atoka, Okla. He graduated from Merrill High School in 1963. He enlisted in the USMC in 1964. He often spoke of how the Marine Corps changed his life for the better. He was very highly regarded while in the Corps and afterward, and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal for injuries sustained in Vietnam. After many years back east, he was very pleased to get reacquainted with former schoolmates when he and his wife moved to Sprague River in 2004. He moved to Coos Bay in 2017 and was very happy to be amongst his siblings again. He was a life member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs, VFW, Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the Marine Corps League. Services will be held in Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. with the VFW Color Guard presenting full honors. Final burial with be at Eagle Point National Cemetery in Eagle Point on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 9 a.m. Officiating at both services will be Pastor Ted Hamann with appreciation from the whole family. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate memorials to Loved Again Pets, P.O. Box 1134, Florence, OR 97439, or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, as Michael would have wanted.